In the Afghan Ghazni exploded a car bomb (PHOTOS)

A car bomb exploded Sunday morning near the building of the units of the Afghan National Directorate of security in Ghazni – the administrative center of the eponymous province in Eastern Afghanistan. Responsibility for the attack, according to unconfirmed reports, has taken the radical movement “Taliban”*, reports TASS.

In the explosion, according to recent reports, at least 12 people were killed and 179 injured. According to the TV channel “Tolo news”, according to local officials, most of the victims of the attack are women and children. Information about the state of their health have been reported, they were taken to the hospital.

Earlier it was reported about one killed and 20 injured, and 43 victims.

It is noted that among the dead are eight members of the security forces and four civilians.

*The Taliban (the Taliban) is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court dated 14 February 2003.