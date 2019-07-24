In the airport Ben-Gurion in tel Aviv to the departure lounge came the mule (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

On the night of 24 July, the security staff of international airport Ben-Gurion in tel Aviv was forced to get rid of the first terminal unusual “passenger”.

In a video posted on the website “Mako”, is seen as the mule enters the airport under a surprised laugh.

How the animal got to the airport, is not known. It is also not clear to whom it belongs.

According to the Israeli website, the mule gave a little cool in the conditioned space, and then handed over to the police.

These days in tel Aviv, the daytime temperature was established above 30 degrees Celsius. However, since it was night, perhaps the animal was in a crowded place for some other reason.

In social networks already joking that mule so hard life in Israel that he decided to emigrate from the country.