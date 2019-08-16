In the airport in new York are doing with the seized prohibited items and products. VIDEO
About 43 000 international travellers arrive in new York airport named after John F. Kennedy (JFK) each day. In terms of passenger traffic this airport is the largest point of entry in the United States. Only 4 terminal per hour is about 1000 items of Luggage. In these bags, and suitcases — huge amount of things, objects and products that can not be imported to America, including 54 kg of food daily. What happens to confiscated items?
Business Insider tells how to JFK airport find and destroy what is prohibited to import into the United States.
If you flew into the airport in new York in the ‘ 90s, then you know that to bring anything to America was much easier. But after the tragedy of September 11, 2001, there was a question: how to protect the country from dangerous people, substances and products.
Thus was created the customs and border protection (CBP) in the form in which it is know today.
As a rule, at the airport, you can see CBP employees two types of officers like Steve (right photo) and specialists in agricultural products like ginger (left).
Their job is to discover, confiscate and destroy millions of prohibited items and products in the year which are not allowed for importation into the United States. It is a difficult and big work, which sometimes requires the participation of four-legged companion.
Steve Robinson is your partner: this is spike, the 8-year-old Belgian Malinois. The officer coached the spike from the first days of life of the puppy. A dog specially trained for search of drugs. For their shared career, the shepherd found more than 400 different illegal substances that were confiscated.
CBP employees such as Steve, identificeret potentially dangerous people attempting to enter the USA and find drugs and weapons. And because the stakes are very high, such dogs as the spike train in a special way: it’s called “passive response.” When the dog smelled the drugs, she’s not scratching, not snarling, not barking and not attracting attention. She just sits down. And if the animal was not mistaken, he is given a reward.
“His reward — the toy, he loves to play, says Steve, throwing the dog her favorite thing. — Just recently we found and seized 16 packages of ecstasy”.
Seized drugs confiscated and burned. The place where this occurs is a closely guarded secret for reasons of national security.
All know very well what to carry drugs in the United States is impossible. But most often at JFK seize is not a banned substance.
The most common “zapresheno” — food. When a traveler arrives in the United States, he must declare any food products that are imported, or may pay a $1,000 fine for the first violation of this requirement.
Food confiscated not because the security personnel want to enjoy your Spanish ham or Caribbean mango. This is because their task is to protect the agriculture of America from any foreign pests or diseases that could affect livestock or crops in the United States. Therefore, in the case involving such experts of agricultural products like ginger Platform.
“All destroyed, so as to protect themselves from possible risks, — says the expert. — We are protecting the agricultural interests of the country. Defend against bioterrorism, in which someone can bring a dangerous product to wreak havoc in America.”
Earlier, the chaos is already created insects, brought in Luggage from other countries. Producers of oranges and grapefruit from Florida lost $ 2.9 million in the period from 2007 to 2014 due to imported Asian citrus psyllid. And appeared in America in the 90-ies of the Asian Longhorn beetle has destroyed a lot of deciduous trees.
Eradicate insect aliens in the period from 1997 to 2010 has cost the United States $ 373 million.
Says an expert on agricultural products James Armstrong:
“In the U.S. we go to the grocery store — and there’s always food. We need not look for it or check whether products infected with some disease. Food always looks great, and we are a bit spoiled. We really do not fully understand how important all this is to protect.”
It is therefore essential to find, confiscate and destroy every imported an orange.
But given the fact that every year arrives to a country of 34 million foreign passengers, it may seem impossible to check every bag. For people — Yes. But, as in the case of finding drugs, the officers have assistants. They are called the Beagle Brigade.
This four — legged officer- Biscuit. Like spike, he’s trained for “passive response”. But this dog was taught to recognize it food.
“They’re learning, starting with five key scents — says the expert agricultural Sal Dispigna. — Over time, their skills are expanding, and retiring these dogs go, often knowing about 150 odors.”
And Biscuit’s doing great. The Beagle Brigade provides 90% of correct “answers”.
“Unbelievable to see how your dog sits in a passive response from the three grapes in the bag with rigid walls,” — says the expert.
Scientists say that a dog’s noses are 1000 times more sensitive than human. And in the service of JFK, the animals prove it every day.
Once the Cake unushiwal product bag passenger, go to ginger. She watches them through the x-ray scanner and check Luggage. The officer opens the bags and inspects each of them manually. If she finds something forbidden, ginger withdraws it and sends it to temporary storage. For example, today she confiscated rolled into a tube of wet grape leaves and raw sausages made from horse meat. All of this is not uncommon. Very often, according to him, people bring plants and seedlings that are going to land in America. These products were found in the bags of two families from the same flight.
Get rid of contraband food in two ways: the shredder and incinerator. Ginger puts the products in a separate container and makes a note on where to go to forbidden food.
In a separate room food finds its last refuge. The chopper is used for fruits, vegetables and similar plant products. The machine called the “muffin Monster”. But before ginger can throw at him the product, it cuts, squeezes, and examines the fruit or vegetable. She is looking for signs of diseases, the point of entry of insects or larvae. If she finds at least a tiny bug, it neutralizes the risk of infection and sends the insect to the Department of agriculture for further investigation.
Back to the “muffin Monster”. Every day he crushes 54-55 pounds of food — all of it brought international passengers. Avocado, mango, citrus fruits — among the most common fruits that fall into the shredder.
“I love to eat, I’m a big fan of the food, like any other person. But I understand how important it is to seize, confiscate and destroy these products, to avoid the risk of infection.”
So next time when you decide to put an orange in your Luggage, declare it and let the professionals such as ginger, to decide whether to bring it to you.
And Spanish ham Express in Spain — Biscuit gonna find it anyway.