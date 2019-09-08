In the alder bark discovered natural antioxidant
Researchers from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University the name of the candidate found in the bark of the alder natural antioxidant. It will help to fight various diseases and is able to prevent aging.
For 10 years the researchers are searching for new sources of antioxidants can significantly slow down the oxidation process, disposed in the cells of living organisms free radicals. The accumulation of the latter can provoke the development of various ailments. The results of the experiments suggests that antioxidants help to slow the aging process, lower cholesterol, prevent the manifestation of some forms of cancer. In the study, the attention of specialists focused on the analysis of the bark of three species of trees – alder, pine and oak. In the first extracts present a higher level of polyphenols was observed antiradical activity.
In the alder bark are tannins, flavonoids, proanthocyanidins, could reduce the risk of diabetes mellitus and counteracting the formation of metabolic syndrome. These substances have anti-inflammatory and radical effect. The obtained results allow to consider the alder bark as a valuable source for the extraction of useful components. It can be used in pharmaceutical and food industries.