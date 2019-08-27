In the Alps died in the plane crash of the famous British composer, his wife and baby (photo)
In the Swiss Alps, near the Italian border, light aircraft crashed Piper, on Board of which was the famous British composer — 50-year-old Jonathan Goldstein, his 36-year-old wife-saxophonist Hannah and their baby daughter. According to the newspaper the Sun, Goldstein, an Amateur pilot, was flying the plane. The cause of the accident is still unknown.
Jonathan and Hannah were married three years ago. Mrs. Goldstein (née Martinovich) played in the BBC orchestra and the London Symphony orchestra, and has also successfully performed solo — including in the prestigious concert hall the Royal albert hall.
Jonathan has written music for many movies, TV shows, theatre productions, and commercials. He has participated in the work on the soundtrack to the Martin Scorsese film “Cape fear”. And in 2007, received the prestigious music award of Ivar Novello for the music for the film BBC and HBO’s “Primo”. He was also a music producer and founded his own company
Lately the couple have been working on a joint album.
