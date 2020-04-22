In the area of one of the most dangerous faults in California happened a strong earthquake
In South Los Angeles, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7. The earthquake occurred at 00:03 on Wednesday, April 22. According to the U.S. Geological survey, a mild concussion enough to shake the dishes and Windows, parked cars on the cliffs — was felt in the southern part of the United States — Inglewood, CULVER city, Playa Vista and international airport of Los Angeles. ABOUT it writes Los Angeles Times.
Weak shaking was felt in the basin of the river Los Angeles, the valleys of San Fernando and the San Gabriel and North orange County.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located about a half mile to the South-East of the avenues of Slauson and La Brea.
The quake occurred near fault zone the Newport-Inglewood. The fault is the Newport-Inglewood has long been considered one of the most dangerous zones of seismic activity in southern California as it passes under some of the most densely populated areas of the region, from the Westside in Los Angeles to the coast in orange County.
The fault is the Newport-Inglewood was the cause of the deadliest earthquakes in modern history southern California earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 long beach, 1933, which killed about 120 people.
Currently, it is known that this fault is associated with the system faults rose Canyon, which intersects San Diego.
Over the past 10 days there have been two earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or more with a facility fault.
According to the latest three-year data, on average in the Los Angeles occurs five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 4.0 points per year.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.4 miles (11.9 km).
