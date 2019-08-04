In the area of Queen’s Park faced sports car and pickup (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The police reported that on Saturday evening there was a collision of two cars in the area of Queen’s Park, after which both appeared on the plot next to the building of the legislative Assembly.

Police received a call about the incident in the area of Queen’s Park and University Avenue around 7 p.m.

The collision involved a red Lamborghini and a pickup truck, causing a Lamborghini flipped over in the air and landed just a few meters from the statue. The pickup stopped on the lawn across the street from a Lamborghini.

Airbags in both vehicles deployed, and although paramedics were on the scene, the injuries were not reported.

One witness told reporters that the Lamborghini clipped the pickup before the collision, and it seemed to him that his driver was involved in a “street race” with another car that avoided a collision.

Police are yet to make conclusions regarding the circumstances of the accident, and says will brought any charges.