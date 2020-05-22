In the area of severe flooding in Michigan was a chemical plant: what that means
Major chemical plant and two fields of hazardous waste was in the path of flood waters flowing through two broken dikes in Central Michigan, writes NBC News.
About 10,000 residents of areas along the river Tittabawassee in the County of Midland, Michigan, began to evacuate the evening of may 19. On the same day flood water reached the plant of the Dow Chemical Co.
It was expected that the flood waters reached their highest points to the evening of may 29, but the level of the river rose to the level of the flood for 3 hours before the projected time. Officials said that the water level will drop to normal in a few days.
The Dow stated that it had fulfilled its “plan flood preparedness” and work in coordination with the County Midland and the US coast guard.
“All existing units have been successfully closed, with the exception of locations necessary for the safe containment of chemical waste, and all the train cars are reserved, — it is told in the company message. — Is only necessary staff that monitors and manages the situation. Injuries among employees not registered.”
The evening of may 19, the plant’s management said that flood water has mixed with the contents of the pond used for stormwater and groundwater. At that time there had been no diversion of dangerous chemical products, about the threat to residents was not reported.
In protection Agency United States environmental protection Agency (EPA) stated that closely monitoring two nearby Superfund sites EPA, river Tittabawassee and plots of soil contamination in Midland. Areas of Superfund is environmentally contaminated areas that have been selected by EPA for cleaning.
The EPA say that a major flood in the region occurred in 2017, did not cause additional harm to the environment.
“The Agency for environmental protection is ready to help the state of Michigan in evaluating and addressing any impacts on human health and the environment associated with the Superfund site of the river Tittabawassee and the Dow plant in Midland, in connection with the ongoing flooding,” — said in a statement the Agency issued on 19 may.
Midland is the headquarters of Dow Chemical Co. for more than 120 years, the company employs 9000 workers and contractors, making it a relatively large town with 42 000 inhabitants and County where he lives 83 000 people.
In Midland there are two public high schools — School Herbert Henry Dow, named in honor of company founder and high school Midland sports team called “Chemists”.
Late in the evening of 19 may, the city government tweeted that the disaster could be more devastating if not for the reaction of the inhabitants to the official warning.
In the same report said that around 11,000 people were evacuated without a single life or serious injury. Residents thanked for their cooperation with the city administration.
