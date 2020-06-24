In the Atlantic ocean has formed a new storm and has already set a record
Less than 24 hours after becoming a tropical storm system, named Dolly, has lost its tropical characteristics in the North Atlantic ocean. The storm, however, is still one of the “recordsmens”, becoming the second earliest name storm on the letter D, formed in the Atlantic, says AccuWeather.
“Subtropical depression four” on Tuesday, June 23, it strengthened to tropical storm Dolly at the North-Eastern coast of the United States and remained a tropical storm until the evening of the same day.
Dolly not only has become a rare June storm with the name on the letter D — just the third in the history of mankind, but will go down in the history books as the second largest storm in the Atlantic basin with the word “four” in the name.
According to the National hurricane center (NHC), maximum sustained wind of the storm increased to 45 mph (72,4 km/h) 23 June, when he exploded off the East coast, about 370 miles (600 km) South of Nova Scotia.
The life expectancy of Dolly was very short. Wednesday, June 24, at noon Eastern time Dolly lost its tropical characteristics over colder water of the North Atlantic ocean.
Dolly, as a non-tropical system will remain in the South-East of Nova Scotia and will last there until the end of Wednesday, June 24, and then on Thursday, June 25, will move to the South-East of Newfoundland as ostromecska system.
By the end of June is rarely time to form four named tropical storms. According to reports from the NHC, earlier in June, were recorded only two other storms named D: tropical storm Debbie in 2012 and tropicheskih brake Daniel in 2016.
Storm Debby has formed over the South Central Gulf of Mexico, before to fall in the area of big bend in Florida on 26 June 2012. The system weakened soon after moving inland, but produced a significant number of floods in the Northern and Central parts of the state. The storm Daniel has formed in this area and was a short-lived tropical storm that cruised through the South-West the Gulf of Mexico. Weak tropical storm crashed into the coast near Tamiahua in Eastern Mexico, on 20 June 2016.
According to meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, in the Atlantic since the official start committing storms since 1950, there were 69 storms with names with the letter D. the Most common of these are the names “Dolly” for the so-called 8 storms, as well as “Debbie” and “Danielle” — 7 storms on each of the names.
Formation of Daniel 20 June 2016, shortly before landfall, is still a record for the earliest appearance of the fourth tropical storm of the season.
To date, from a list of names for storms on the letter D have been 8 items — including hurricane Diane in 1955, hurricane Dean in 2007. It is expected that hurricane Dorian 2019 will also be excluded from the list this year. Ferrell said that all excluded storms with names on D was formed in August, with the exception of Dennis, who was the earliest storm on 4 July 2005.
Hurricane season 2020 in the Atlantic survived the earliest known third order of storms, when 2 Jun Cristobal has formed off the coast of South-Eastern Mexico.
The rest of the Atlantic remains calm because of “abnormally” large clouds of dust, covering a large part of the basin, and the presence of strong wind shear or strong winds at altitude.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2313
[name] => storm
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtorm
)
storm
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6772
[name] => tropical storm
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tropicheskij-shtorm
)
tropical штормFacebookVkontakte
bookmark