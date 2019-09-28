In the Atlantic sank the ship with Ukrainians on Board: more than 10 people missing
26 September in the Atlantic ocean in the storm disappeared the ship Bourbon Rhode, among the crew members of which were citizens of Ukraine. About it writes “Ukrainian truth”.
“On September 26 in the Atlantic ocean at a distance of about 1,200 nautical miles from Martinique (overseas Department of France) as a result of the storm disappeared the ship Bourbon Rhode, among the crew members of which were citizens of Ukraine. A search operation is pursuing a Maritime Rescue and Coordination CENTRE of Fort De France (MRCC)”, — said the Deputy Director of Department of consular service of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasily Kirilich.
The Department of consular service supports operative communication with a representative of the shipowner and the regional centre MRCC. Consul of Ukraine in France have established a relationship with the office of the shipowner.
According to sources, the vessel was about ten Ukrainians.
According to the latest data from the sunken ship Bourbon Rhode rescued three crew members, two of whom are citizens of Ukraine.
“According to the shipowner when the ship was sinking, he escaped four rafts. One raft was found. Rescued three people, two of which — citizens of Ukraine. Search and rescue operation continues”, — said the Kirilich.