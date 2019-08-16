In the Azov district raised the peach from the “Guinness world records”

In the Azov district raised a peach weighing a pound and a half.

A photograph of a fetus on his Facebook page, has shared the Director of Agrofirm “Olivia” Anatoly Tihout. The fruit varieties Fleming fury cinched at 481 grams.

Experts attribute this peach bred by American breeders, one of the best varieties of late date. It is worth noting that the large size and large weight – a distinctive feature of the fruit Fleming fury. Their weight averages 250-450 g. the Fruit of this variety was included in the “Guinness Book of records” as the largest peach in the world.

