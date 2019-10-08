In the Bahamas rescued a dog, which is almost a month spent under the rubble of destroyed by hurricane…
In the Bahamas rescuers pulled a dog from the rubble of a building destroyed by hurricane “Dorian” a month ago. Miraculously surviving animal was extremely malnourished, but welcomed their saviors, wagging his tail. The dog was named “Miracle.”
One-year-old dog was pinned under the rubble of the air conditioner. Almost four weeks he spent almost no traffic. He was able to drink rainwater. Food he was not at all. Miracle resembled leather-covered skeleton when he was found.
According to CBS, now the Miracle is being treated at a veterinary clinic and is slowly gaining weight. He’s doing better, although he still can’t walk.
The dog was able to detect with the help of a special drone with thermal camera belonging to an American organization, Big Dog Ranch Rescue.
Hurricane “Dorian” that struck the Bahamas, claimed the lives of at least 50 people.
