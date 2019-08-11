In the Black sea caught fire and sank the Russian ship (video)
In the Black sea on a Russian fishing ship caught fire. About it reported in GU Ministry of emergency situations of Russia across Krasnodar territory, RIA Novosti reported.
“From operational duty Uniform dezhurno-dispatching service of the Tuapse district, reported that in the Black sea, at a distance of 1.5 km from the coastline of the village of Dzhubga, according to preliminary data, there was a fire engine fishing boat. To place aimed fire-rescue units”, — said the Agency.
According to rescuers, on Board were six people. They were all taken on shore passing by the courts.
According to preliminary data, the cause was a fire engine.
The ship in the fire sank.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in July off the coast of Mauritania (West Africa) fired up the Ukrainian ocean-going trawler “Ivan golubets”. At the time of fire on Board the trawler was 90 people — citizens of Ukraine and Russia, during a fire killed a motorist.
