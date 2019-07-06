In the Black sea overturned pleasure vessel: there was video from the scene of the tragedy
In Russia, new data on the tragedy in the Black sea July 5, when near the village Dzhubga in Krasnodar Krai overturned catamaran with vacationers. The investigation revealed that the ship was overloaded more than five times — when recommended download to 12 passengers on Board went up 55 people, including 15 children.
The catamaran is capsized in a hundred meters from the shore. All the passengers were in the water. Two people died — women got severe injuries from hitting the hull. Some of the victims were taken to shore by rescuers, some came to the aid of a passing pleasure craft.
Further investigation revealed that a pleasure boat did not have the right to go to sea due to technical deterioration (the ship was released in 2008). In addition, the team could not obtain a signal about the deterioration of weather conditions, strong wind and impending storm.
The owner of the catamaran — the inhabitant of Stavropol territory — have already been detained. The captain of the ship so far in the investigation, after the incident he was, as he faces up to ten years of imprisonment.
We will remind, earlier in Budapest sank a pleasure boat with tourists. In Ukraine due to violations of safety rules when on the water has drowned more than five hundred people.
