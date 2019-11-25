In the “block” disown double Zelensky
Double Vladimir Zelensky, actor Umida Isabaeva, who will play the President in a Russian documentary about Ukraine, allegedly invited in “Quarter-95”. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash, who writes that Eugene Mishka invited the guy for the role Zelensky.
“Umid Isaboev quite accustomed to the role of star clone goes on the air, giving an interview and the suit is just like an adult. And now Eugene Mishka, a former partner of the present Zelensky, calling Umida Ukraine migrant workers”, — says Mash and clarifies that the actor has not yet made a decision.
Comments in the “FACTS” the press service of “Quarter” has denied cooperation with double Zelensky. “This information is untrue! Studio “Kvartal 95” no negotiations on this occasion is not held, “said the Studio.
Isaboev Umid from Uzbekistan became famous after his photos hit the net. The guy who worked Autohouse, was very similar to President Vladimir Zelensky. He dreams of roles in film and comic projects.
