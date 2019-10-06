In the Boxing Scene counted Derevyanchenko victory over Golovkin: judges suspected of bias…
In the night of 5 to 6 October in new York at the famous Madison Square Garden arena the Kazakhstan boxer Gennady Golovkin won the title of world champion under version IBF and IBO Middleweight champion, winning by unanimous decision Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko.
Each of the three referees at the end of the fight gave preference to the Golovkin — two billed 115:112, and one recorded 114:113 in favor of the citizen. Here are the leading media in the world of Boxing there are statistics, which is fundamentally different from the official one.
For example, the Boxing Scene has counted the victory Derevyanchenko with the score 115:112, and the TV channel ESPN and the well-known Boxing journalist Mike Coppinger — 114:113 also in favour of our countryman. And streaming platform DAZN, which broadcast the fight started on Twitter vote, where everyone could comment on the fairness of the final result — more than half of respondents believe that the judge has biased attitude to the Ukrainian boxer.
“Sergei was beaten Gennady during the battle, despite the fact that his face was filled with blood. We must pay tribute catmenu, who has done an excellent job. I feel terrible about the result of the battle. I won’t say the word “robbery”, but I know who won today, “he said after the fight promoter Lou DiBella Ukrainian.
According to statistics from Compubox punches, fighters threw almost the same number of strokes. On account Derevyanchenko 738 strokes (230 precise), on account of Golovkin 720 (243 precise).
We will add that after the battle, boxer was taken to the hospital because of what their post-match press conference did not take place.
Recall the “FACTS” conducted an online broadcast of the championship fight Golovkin — Derevyanchenko.
Photo DAZN
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter