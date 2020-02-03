In the Brazilian League a player is dealt a crushing kick to the head of a fan (video)
During a match of the regular championship of Brazil between “Figueirense” and “Avai” (0:2) has been an ugly episode involving the midfielder, guests Bruno Silva.
Fan club of florianópolis, apparently not pleased that his team was losing, decided, somehow, to act on the players “Avai”.
For this, he got to the bench of guests, where his professional front sweeps met the reserve goalkeeper “Avai”, put the fan on the lawn, and came to the rescue midfielder Bruno Silva has not found anything the best how to strike the victim a strong kick to the head. On the fate and health of fan of “Figueirense” not reported.