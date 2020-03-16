In the Brazilian League team took to the field in masks
Gremio masks
The players of the Brazilian “Gremio” in the League match against Gaucho “San Luis” came on the field masks in protest against the game during a pandemic coronavirus.
Brazil still has not suspended the championship.
“The whole world stopped. Don’t have to stop and Brazilian League?”, – quotes the chief coach of Gremio, Renato Gaucho BBC Sport.
After the match Gaucho also in a mask came to the press conference. At the same time, the game took place without spectators and ended with the victory of Gremio 3:2.