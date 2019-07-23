In the British hospital recorded a Ghost on camera
July 23, 2019
In one of the British hospitals surveillance cameras recorded an abnormal phenomenon. The corresponding video published employee security John McCready on his page in Facebook.
The man works for a company installing security systems. Strange events captured by the camera, he noticed, when he was summoned to the hospital in Belfast to check the alarm, which started to respond for no reason at night.
It is known that McCready found no faults in alarm systems, so I decided to look at the tapes of surveillance cameras.
On one of the frames he spotted the door to the hall opened by itself , and after the room had a faint, shadowy figure.
