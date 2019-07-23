In the British hospital recorded a Ghost on camera

| July 23, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В британском госпитале зафиксировали привидение на камеру

In one of the British hospitals surveillance cameras recorded an abnormal phenomenon. The corresponding video published employee security John McCready on his page in Facebook.

The man works for a company installing security systems. Strange events captured by the camera, he noticed, when he was summoned to the hospital in Belfast to check the alarm, which started to respond for no reason at night.

It is known that McCready found no faults in alarm systems, so I decided to look at the tapes of surveillance cameras.

On one of the frames he spotted the door to the hall opened by itself , and after the room had a faint, shadowy figure.

В британском госпитале зафиксировали привидение на камеру

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.