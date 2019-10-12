In the broadcast of Russian radio broadcasted the truth about the war in the Donbass, and “Glory to Ukraine!” (video)
Russian philosopher and sociologist Igor Chubais, who sharply criticized the Kremlin’s policy, in a live radio accused Russia in the war in the Donbass, said the slogan “Glory to Ukraine!” and refused to discuss with the killer Strelkov-Girkin.
Brilliant performance Chubais took place on Friday, October 11, at the radio station “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, where he attended, along with ex-leader “DNR” Igor Strelkov-Girkin.
Immediately after the beginning of the debate, Chubais took the floor and expressed its position in relation to the situation in Russia. He accused President Vladimir Putin in the ongoing profound demographic and economic crisis in the country. In the meantime, Russia is fighting with Ukraine, which has chosen its own vector of development and she wants to determine its future path.
After that, Chubais said that war with Ukraine is a crime and stated that to debate with the man who started the war, is only if he recognizes it.
Immediately after that, Chubais left the Studio with the words “Glory to Ukraine”. After the broadcast he commented on his action, adding that to argue with the killer Strelkov-Girkin is not going to.
the fact that Russian television Ukraine and the Ukrainian people specially exhibited in a bad light. Again, he hypocritically said that Ukrainians are brotherly people, and programs rostv need to “make some changes”.
