In the broadcast of the race accidentally got a cannabis plantation on the roof
In the eighth stage race “Vuelta”, which was held in Igualada (Spain), was an unusual situation. In the lens translation camera, filmed the race from a helicopter and accidentally hit the hemp plantation on the roof of one of the houses near the track. According to Marca, the police immediately went to the place, and footage from the broadcast was confirmed. In total, the roof was discovered 40 plants. For drug trafficking can be applied the following penalties: imprisonment for a period of 3 to 6 years and a fine of three times the amount.
The winner of the eighth stage was the German rider Nikias Arndt of team Sunweb. He snatched victory in the final bunch sprint from Spaniard Alex Aranburu. The best of the Russians Pavel Kochetkov rounded out the top 100.