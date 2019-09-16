In the budget 2020 will the minimum wage laid down at the level of UAH 4723
The minimum wage in 2020 will increase by 550 UAH and will amount to UAH 4723. About it today on a press-conferences were reported by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova, the correspondent of UNN.
“The minimum wage, which is laid in the budget increased by UAH 550. And will be, as of January 1, 2020, 4723 UAH. This corresponds to the growth rate. And we believe that a greater increase in this figure would not be consistent with productivity growth. And our main task is economic growth, including due to productivity growth,” said Markarov.