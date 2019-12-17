In the Bundesliga goalkeeper severe foul sent the opponent in the hospital (video)
The goalkeeper “Shalke” Alexander Nubel extremely committed a brutal foul in the match of the 15th round of the Bundesliga against “Eintracht” (1:0).
On 67 minutes, the 23-year-old German fails to score a flagrant foul ended a counter-attack opponents outside the penalty area. Nobel jump a foot into the chest of the Serbian legionary “Eintracht” Miata Gacinovic, who was forced to leave the field.
Left the field and Nobel – judge Felix Zwayer, who scored a controversial refereeing of the Champions League match “Shakhtar” – “Atalanta” (0:3), this time was logical and instantly pulled out his red card.