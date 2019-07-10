In the canadian Winnipeg, 46 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in hotel (PHOTO)

At least 46 people were hospitalized as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at the Super 8 Motel West in the canadian city of Winnipeg (Manitoba). On Tuesday reported the TV station CBC with reference to local authorities.

According to him, the condition of 15 injured is critical. It is noted that only at the time of the incident in the hotel there were 52 persons and one dog. How many of them were guests – not specified. But the Motel owner Justin Schinkel reported that at least one staff member required medical attention.

To the scene left about 10 ambulances as well as fire and rapid emergency response, reports TASS.

The representative of fire service of Winnipeg Alex Forrest said that the concentration of carbon monoxide in the air inside the hotel exceeded the threat level tenfold.

It was initially reported that the hotel was a leak of household gas, but later the company Manitoba Hydro providing gas service, denied on his Twitter page this information. “Today’s incident at the hotel in Winnipeg was not a “gas leak”. It was carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is produced as a result of incomplete combustion of waste gas in gas stoves/incomplete ventilation of gas stoves, heating boilers, heating stoves, barbecue grills that use propane gas water heaters and clothes dryers”, – explained in the company.

It also noted that the gas supply to the hotel stopped, the process of ventilation.

According to Justin Schinkel, the Motel never before had a gas leak and the building has not been reconstructed.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa does not yet have data that the Russians are among the victims. About it the correspondent of TASS on Tuesday informed the Russian diplomatic mission.

“While we do not have such information. Data on victims are checked by our consular officers,” – said the diplomat.