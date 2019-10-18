In the canteen of the Verkhovna Rada there was a curious announcement
October 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The staff canteen visitors are asked to return what they stole.
In the parliamentary canteen on Bankova street came the announcement that someone from the visitors brazenly stole from the table salt shaker. Now the workers are asking who did it, to return the salt shaker in place. Picture of funny ads shared on his Facebook page, former MP Igor Mosiychuk.
Oddly enough, because of the little salt shakers had to panic and create a whole ad, and even more – to look for the thief. However, then the thief will grow a conscience and he has stolen will return to the place.