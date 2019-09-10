In the capital of Canada was walking drunk raccoons
The capital of Canada was walking drunk raccoons that their behavior has attracted the attention of local residents. About this Vgcreate reported, citing the SAF.
In the city Ottawa which is the capital of Canada, locals noticed the raccoons in a state of alcoholic intoxication. One of the residents of the suburban district turned their attention to the fact that the animals are acting very strange. The behavior of raccoons she was embarrassed that they could hardly walk, staggering, falling, and then with difficulty got up to continue walking. It is known that one of the raccoon she met in the yard of his house.
The woman was worried about the state of the animal, so immediately turned to the experts. In the Service of protection of animals told her that the other townspeople seen such as raccoons.
University Professor Michael Rance said that animals could eat the fruit that has strayed, and to get drunk because of this. Professor recommend professionals just let the raccoons of rest and sleep, and then they had to go back to normal.