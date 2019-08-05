In the capital of Egypt explosion: at least 19 killed (photos, video)

In the capital of Egypt Cairo, near Tahrir square, on the night of 5 August, a powerful explosion. Killed at least 19 people, more than 30 were injured. The explosion occurred on the territory of the National cancer Institute. The building also suffered major damage. According to the newspaper Aljazeera, according to preliminary data, at collision the car exploded oxygen tank, and then a fierce fire broke out. While it is unknown whether this was an accident or a terrorist attack. The investigation is ongoing.

