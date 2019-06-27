In the capital of Tunisia committed a double terrorist attack

Thursday, June 27, in Tunisia there was a terrorist attack. Unknown staged two explosions near the old town, which is visited daily by thousands of foreign tourists. First, the terrorist blew himself up near the French Embassy. Then the second explosion occurred on the Parking in front of the office for combating terrorism.

The bomber died. The building of the diplomatic mission severely wounded five people — two policemen and three bystanders. How many injured on the spot of the second explosion, not yet reported. Witnesses said that near the Embassy lying on the ground, the severed parts of human bodies.

Responsibility for the attack so far none have taken. In Tunisia, there are several extremist groups. The last time a major terrorist acts were committed in the country in 2015. Two of them were directed against tourists. Dozens of people were killed. The third attack was committed in the capital. Her victims were soldiers of the presidential guard. Were killed 12 people. In all three cases responsibility for the attacks claimed by the group “Islamic state”,

