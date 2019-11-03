In the Carpathians noticed the Ghost: unique the
November 3, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the Chornohora mountains, the highest range of the Carpathians, recorded Brokensky Ghost. But this phenomenon does not apply to ghosts, which people are afraid.
It is reported in the Facebook community “Club Psych Tourists”
Write about the Facts.
Brokensky Ghost, is a rare optical phenomenon in the mountains when an observer sees his shadow on the surface of clouds or fog. This direction must be opposite to the Sun.
This shadow can have a very large size. Sometimes it is surrounded by the colored rings is a visual effect called “Gloria”. The Ghost can move — sometimes it happens unexpectedly. This effect is associated with the movement of the cloud layer and fluctuations in the density of the clouds.