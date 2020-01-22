In the case Besedin dismissed the chief physician of the Dynamo – media
Leonid Mironov
Chief physician of the Kiev “Dynamo” Leonid Mironov suspended from duty with the first team, reports sportarena.com.
The reason is the positive doping test of the forward of “white-blue” and Russian national team of Ukraine Artem Besedin, clarifies the issue.
At the same time Mironov suspended until all causes and final UEFA verdict on this issue.
The chief physician of the “Dynamo” refuses to comment on the case Besedina.
“If you want to talk about Besedina, I won’t tell you anything. Because they do not have rights. No comment. No official reports, no Vice-President or President of the club can not say anything” – quoted Mironov Football24.ua.
We will remind, Besedin failed a doping test after the match of Europa League against Malmo (3:4). It is not clear on the use of any banned substances fell forward.
It was reported that the hearing on the doping Besedina will take place on 27 February.