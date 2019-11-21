In the case of the bombing of Malta journalist was arrested a prominent businessman whose company was involved in the investigation of the deceased (PHOTO)

Maltese police have detained a prominent businessman Jorgen Fenech in the case of murder in 2017 journalist Daphne Caruana Galicia, which investigated corruption offences on the basis of “Panama records” and was accused of corruption Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

At the time of arrest Fenech was on Board his yacht. The police forced the ship to return to port in an hour after the departure, the newspaper writes Times of Malta. The businessman was detained comes one day after it became known about arrest of the alleged middleman in the murder of Galicia.

The Prime Minister of Malta, the suspect promised the pardon in exchange for evidence against the customer of a crime, calling it “an unprecedented step”. Muscat added that he will recommend a presidential pardon if the authorities of Malta will provide all necessary information and evidence that will stand up in court, reports Euronews.

Jørgen Fenech – Director General of investment Tumas Group and directs the operator Electrogas power plants. According to the Times of Malta, he is also the owner of Dubai company 17 Black that Galicia was connected with Maltese politicians.

Daphne Caruana Galicia died November 16, 2017 as a result of blasting of its car. For the six months to attempt it Galicia reported about the involvement of the head of the government of Malta in corruption schemes described in the “Panama records”. In particular, she said that a Panamanian offshore company Egrant belongs to the wife of the Prime Minister Michelle Muscat.

The story Egrant was the development of a corruption scandal that broke out in Malta in 2016. Then, thousands of citizens came out to protest to demand the resignation of Joseph Muscat in connection with the detection energy Minister Conrad Mizzi and head of the administration of Prime Minister Keith Schembri offshore companies abroad.

The son of a journalist after her death said that the tragedy took the situation in Muscat, which was filled with scammers its own government, police and courts. In December 2016 with murder Galicia were brought against the three suspects: Vincent Muscat, also brothers Alfred and George Devario.