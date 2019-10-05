In the case of the conversation with trump Zelensky has a new witness
According to media reports, the second officer of the intelligence Agency of the USA is going to file a formal complaint regarding the communication of the President of trump with the government of Ukraine.
The New York Times, citing two people familiar with the situation, reported that the official “has more accurate information” about the events around a telephone conversation on 25 July between trump and the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky than the first whistleblower, the complaint which initiated the official investigation in the matter of the impeachment of trump.
The publication claims that the second informant already talked to the inspector-General of intelligence Agency (ICIG) by Michael Atkinson and told him that he has a testimony, based on conversations with a number of White house officials. However, it is not known what the informant told Atkinson. Also it is not known whether the informant to Lodge a formal complaint to receive legal protection, which in this case offers the ICIG.
In the first complaint it was that trump “uses the power of his office to interfere in another country’s elections in the United States in 2020”.
Democrats argue that trump used to provide military assistance in the amount of $ 400 million as a lever of influence on officials in Ukraine to start an investigation against presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son hunter.
Trump actively defended its ties with Ukrainian officials claiming that his request to Zelensky was no ulterior motive, and the investigation is “another witch hunt” by Democrats.
