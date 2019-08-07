In the center of new York there was a mass panic: people have mistaken for shots the sound of the motorcycle fumes…
After a series of recent bloody incidents in the United States, including the slaughter in the Texas city of El Paso and shooting in Dayton, the nerves of the Americans are on edge. In the heart of new York square times square, there was a mass panic. According to CBS, the noise emissions of the motorcycle people mistook for gunshots. And fled for their lives. Someone on the run, shouted, “Shooter!”.
Went ahead and grabbed the video myself and edited to the right spot. The panic begins at the top right of the screen #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/BQrMUS4BC6
— Brian L. (@bleibforth) August 7, 2019
In the resulting stampede, some lost bags and shoes and ran on barefoot, and jumped through the street stalls and trampled the fallen people. Many children cried. Several people were injured. Fortunately, serious injuries crush never hurt.
People had to calm the police, who said that there is no danger.
Taken by eyewitnesses video panic spread through the network.
