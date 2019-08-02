In the center of the city because of the carnival Caribana weekend will block the road (PHOTO)

Loading...

In downtown Toronto this weekend planned major road closures for travel in connection with the Caribbean carnival.

52nd annual Caribbean carnival in Toronto scheduled for Saturday, 3 Aug 2019. The parade will be held from 8:30 am to 9 PM.

People will start to walk from Exhibition Place to British Columbia Drive West to Lake Shore Boulevard West. Musical groups will be on site from Jameson Avenue to Lake Shore Blvd and Parkside Drive. Then all groups will return to Exhibition Place.

At Exhibition Place and Lake Shore Boulevard West will take place the festivities in the style of “Blockorama”.

And police warn that because of the festival will have to block many roads and many routes to change the direction. Also expected heavy traffic.

People are asked to use public transport, especially since TTC has added additional routes to ensure that people could get to the parade.

The road on Lake Shore Boulevard West and in Exhibition Place will start off August 3 at 2 a.m., and will open them only on August 4, Sunday about 6 in the morning.

– Western part of the Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to travel from Bathurst Street to Colborne Lodge;

– The Eastern part of the Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed for directions from Colborne Lodge to Bathurst Street;

– Dufferin Street South of Springhurst Avenue;

– Strachan Ave to South Liberty Street;

– Vehicle access West of Bathurst Street on Fleet Street can be closed if required.

Following the motorway Gardiner Expressway will be closed at 2am on Saturday, August 3:

– Western part of the Gardiner Expressway – entrance on Jameson Avenue;

– the entrances to Jameson Avenue and British Columbia on the Eastern part of the Gardiner Expressway;

– Western part of the Gardiner Expressway exit to Dunn Avenue.

Police warn that the Gardiner Expressway will patrulirovanie to make sure that the vehicle is not parked near the parade route and that pedestrians are not on the highway.

“Drivers who decide to stay or go thus to endanger other road users will be subject to strict punishment,” said the police.

The following streets will have restricted access for vehicles:

– Dufferin Street South of King Street West;

– Dowling Avenue South of King Street West;

– Stadium Road South of Lake Shore Boulevard West;

– Queens Quay West West of Bathurst Street;

– Springhurst Avenue to the West and East of Jameson Avenue.

The police also reported that Parking will be monitored.