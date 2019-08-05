In the Central match of the tour the Premier League met the champion and the bronze prize-winner of last superiority (video)
Even the first round of the Ukrainian Premier League gave fans an exciting match that saw the “miner” and “Alexandria” – the champion and bronze medalist of the last championship.
The Pitmen got on the mountain strong-willed away victory 3:1.
In the first half of the first half, full game and territorial advantage was on the side wards Luis Castro.
The number of scoring chances, missed a penalty Marlos nothing boded trouble for guests.
However, after half an hour of game time, the hosts began to come to life and create the tension at the gate of Andrei Pyatov.
And in the 42nd minute Maxim Tretyakov brought “Alexandria” forward.
The dominance of Shakhtar in the second half, was undisputed.
After 13 minutes after resumption of play Gleb Booze’s own goal equalized the match at 1:1.
On 73 minutes, a firm blow with virtually no backswing is played by the Pitmen’s captain Tyson.
And in stoppage time a fat point in the match put Dentinho, completing the painted, as the notes an attacking move by Shakhtar.
Add that to the opening match in the Premier League confidently played and Dynamo, beating out “Karpaty” 2:0.