In the centre of Kiev, a man opened fire and threatened to blow up the bridge (PHOTO)

In the Ukrainian capital, the police carried out an operation to detain armed men, who opened fire and threatened to blow up the bridge across the Dnieper.

“The unknown citizen threatens to blow up a bridge. He took a few shots… Traffic (cars and trains) is not carried out” – said to “Interfax” the Chairman of the National police of Ukraine Yaroslav was Trakalo.

The attacker also threatened to blow up state institutions, according to a telegram channel Daily Storm.

In social networks it is reported that near the bridge there are police, soldiers of the National guard, ambulance and rescuers. There arrived cynologists with dogs, riot police, bomb experts, police chiefs, the official website of the police of Kiev.

Earlier, the Kyiv Metropolitan has been informed that the section from the station “Darnitsa” station “Khreshchatyk” of Svyatoshyn-Brovary (M1, “red”) line is checked after an anonymous call about mining.

Investigators qualify the offender as a preparation for a terrorist act, said the chief of police of Kiev Andrey Krishchenko.