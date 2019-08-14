In the Champions League, there were two deafening sensation (video)
The third qualifying round of the Champions League became insurmountable for once-two of the giants of European football Celtic and Porto.
50-fold and the reigning champion of Scotland took in Glasgow, CFR Cluj.
After an away draw (1:1) there were no signs for the Scots a tough match.
A goal of the Romanians of Ciprian DEAC (27 min, 0:1) Celtic responded with two goals, James Forrest (51) and Adanna Edouard (61) – 2:1.
Did not bother the Scots and the goal of Biela Omrani in the 74th minute (2:2) – after just 2 minutes, “the Celts” restored the status quo (Ryan Christie, 3:2).
Only 80 minutes for the Scottish club “smell of fried”, when the same Omrani once again in the match equalized, which suited the Romanian club 3:3.
And in the 90+7th minute finished off Celtic George Tucudean 3:4.
Rookie of the Scottish club the novel the Swede in the lineup for the match were not included.
Even greater drama was played in Porto, where the local Port accept the Russian “Krasnodar”.
After an away win 1:0 Portuguese club, apparently, was in a euphoric state than skillfully took advantage of guests – three unanswered goals in the first half put them on the brink of the release of the Portuguese club in the next round of the tournament (0:3).
And although the 77th minute the hosts to at least reduce the backlog in the account (2:3), to score a much-needed third goal Porto have failed, and flew into the Europa League.