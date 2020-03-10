In the Champions League will be the first in history match of 1/8 final without spectators
March 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Angel Di Maria
Tomorrow in Paris at the “Parc des princes” will be the match of 1/8 final of the Champions League “Paris Saint-Germain” and Dortmund “Borussia”.
While the Paris team will try to eliminate the deficit to one goal received in the first match in Dortmund (1:2), in front of empty stands.
Paris Prefecture of police made a statement that this match will be held behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the epidemic of coronavirus in France. A similar message was published by PSG on his Twitter page.