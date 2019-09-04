In the championship KHL hockey player mocking converted a penalty shot (video)
“Kunlun mountains”
In the match of the regular championship of the Continental hockey League (KHL) Beijing “Kunlun” accepted Ufa “Salavat Yulaev”.
The teams were able to determine the winner only in the penalty shootout, in the end the hosts won 4:3.
The most memorable performance of the shootout was an attempt of the attacker “Kunlun” Olli Palola.
31-year-old Finnish footballer performed almost circus act in combat.