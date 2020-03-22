In the championship match of Belarus football was assigned to the 5 penalties, 2 of which are not implemented (video)
The only European football tournament, not canceled and not postponed because of the epidemic of the coronavirus – championship of Belarus “Slutsk” played in the first round of “Slavia” from Mozyr and won 3:1.
Note that in this meeting the judge appointed a penalty five times (two were not implemented).
He also sent off defender guests Igor Chimanuka.
We add that the championship of Belarus was launched in the period and goes with the spectators in the stands.