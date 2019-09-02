In the championship match Portugal player received a red card on 40 seconds (video)
September 2, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
“Port” – “Victoria”
In the match 4-th round of the championship of Portugal “to Port” took “Vitoria Guimaraes” and convincingly won 3:0.
A home win would not be so large, without daring the referee is already on the 40-th second meeting of the ‘ defender Edmond Tapsoba.
The referee was overly harsh, making violation of the rules by a player from Burkina Faso as a foul of last hope.
Note that in the second half, the players “Vitoria” left nine men.
And only on the 88th minute, the hosts doubled their advantage and in the 90th – and tripled.