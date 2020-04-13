In the championship of Belarus football player stuck foot in the Billboard (video)
Leg Artyom Serdyuk in action
In the 4th round the only existing European football championship – Belarus is one of leaders of superiority “Slutsk” played “Vitebsk”.
The match ended in a draw – 1:1.
The last added match minute there was a funny and rare as modern football episode.
The hosts forward Artem Serdyuk in an attempt to catch the ball flew a foot in the Billboard and for a few seconds caught in it.
Presumably, the advertisers were happy.Recall, who advised Belarus to cancel mass events, including football championship.