In the championship of Brazil scored a gorgeous goal from center ice (video)

The match of the 11th round of the Brazilian championship between the “Atletico Mineiro” and “Fortaleza” (2:2) was rich in events.

In the opening stages of the match fans cheered midfielder Juninho, who received a pass from a teammate in center field, incredibly accurate shot sent the ball over the collar to his own goalkeeper.

Note that at the end of the match Juninho corrected, setting the final score in the match.

In the future came to the forefront of the main referee Edina Alves Batista.

At the beginning of the Edina canceled executed penalty in gate “Fortaleza”. Before performing re-shot girl-the referee approached the Keeper to make his point. During the conversation she touched the goalkeeper’s hand, which caused his dissatisfaction. Goalkeeper-“misogynist” with the words “take your hand from me” he brushed the hand of the referee.

This episode only angered Batista, who later staged a hard argument with the captain of the guests Juan Quintero, in the end awarding the defender a yellow card, pissed off a Juan more.