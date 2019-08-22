In the championship of China football player knocked out his teammate for a goal (video)

Rolled, as rolled
In match one of the lower leagues of the Chinese championship there was a very curious incident. Striker one of the teams scored a very nice goal in the opponent.

This circumstance was so glad his partner on the team that is firing on all cylinders flew with his congratulations. And a little overdone.

For which the honoree received a knee in the nose.

