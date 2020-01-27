In the championship of France football player collapsed on the field during match (video)
Martin Thériault
Yesterday in the framework of the 21st round of the French Ligue 1 match Lyon – Toulouse (3:0) there was a disturbing episode.
On the 20th minute of the match the hosts ‘ midfielder Martin Terje fell to the turf unconscious. The doctors had taken the player on a stretcher. During the break of the match on Twitter the club announced that the player OK and regained consciousness.