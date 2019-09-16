In the championship of Holland PSV striker scored a Penta-trick (video)
Donyell Malen
In the 6th round of the Dutch Eredivisie PSV Eindhoven took the Vitesse and shipped to the club from Arnhem 5 unanswered goals.
It is noteworthy that all the goals scored into the account Donyell Malen.
20-year-old forward scored rare nowadays Penta-trick, scoring in the 18th, 36th, 46th, 83rd and 89th minutes of the match. Note that the two final goals Malen scored from the penalty spot.
In the standings remains a dual power – for 13 points scored “Ajax” and PSV.