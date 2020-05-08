In the championship of Spain on football teams were allowed to make five substitutions during the match
May 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
La Liga has supported the idea of the Royal football Federation of Spain (RFEF) to allow teams to make five substitutions in one match before the end of the season 2019/2020, according to the official RFEF website.
The aim is to protect the health of players after a period of enforced sojourn in quarantine.
However, to avoid delaying the conduct of all substitutions will be allowed a total of three times.
Thus, teams will be able to choose the scheme return, for example: 1-2-2 or 1-1-3.
RFEF has handed a proposal to the international football Association Board. If it is approved, the regulation change will be valid in all Spanish divisions after the resumption of the season, suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus.