In the championship of Spain on football teams were allowed to make five substitutions during the match

| May 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

В чемпионате Испании по футболу разрешили командам делать пять замен по ходу матча

La Liga has supported the idea of the Royal football Federation of Spain (RFEF) to allow teams to make five substitutions in one match before the end of the season 2019/2020, according to the official RFEF website.

The aim is to protect the health of players after a period of enforced sojourn in quarantine.

However, to avoid delaying the conduct of all substitutions will be allowed a total of three times.

Thus, teams will be able to choose the scheme return, for example: 1-2-2 or 1-1-3.

RFEF has handed a proposal to the international football Association Board. If it is approved, the regulation change will be valid in all Spanish divisions after the resumption of the season, suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus.

