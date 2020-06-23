In the championship of Spain returned fans on tribunes
The leadership of the Spanish La Liga in the near future plans to submit an updated medical schedule of matches in a pandemic.
The aim of the project will be a partial return of the spectators in the stadiums, reports Yahoo Sports.
It is expected that fans will be allowed on the arena in small groups, and it’s also essential to measure each man’s temperature. During the match, fans will be obliged to wear a mask. The stewards would give the fans two bottles of water.
By the end of the season, as stated by the President of La Liga Javier Tebas, will coordinate the presence at matches of 10-15% of the audience.
“In 10 or 15 days we will have an agreement with the government on the return of fans to the stadiums. Obviously, this is not the entire stadium, and if we were able to fill 10 or 15 percent of the stadiums by the end of the season, we would be very happy”, – quotes the edition of Thebes.