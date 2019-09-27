In the championship of the Czech Republic in drunk linesman worked match (video)
One of the matches of the youth Czech Republic championship on football has caused a lot of questions about the officiating by the linesman
And it’s not that Milan separa not kept pace with developments in the field, and the fact that the namesake of the legendary Italian club to fall in unison of the match prevented the natural human problem – he was dead drunk.
In an attempt to boost their motor abilities Severe several times even was forced to lie down on the lawn.
The first drew attention to the inadequacy of the actions of the linesman, the stewards of the stadium.
However, the referee of the fight, protecting the honor of the uniform, allowed side referee to stay in the game.