In the championship Paraguay goalkeeper has scored a curious own goal (video)
February 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Gustavo Serdan
The Keeper of the “General Dias” Gustavo Serdan made a curious error in the match of the 6th round of the championship of Paraguay against the “Guarani” (1:1).
After a pass from partner Serdan in his own penalty area decided to spianate and tried to beat the opponent, but under the pressure of tangled legs and fell.
After it fell and the enemy, and the ball from the heel of the goalkeeper and into the goal.
We add that the “General Diaz” scored the first point in the championship and occupies the penultimate place in the standings.